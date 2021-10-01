Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

