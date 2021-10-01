Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.