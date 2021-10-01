Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

