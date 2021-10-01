Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. 946,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,219. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

