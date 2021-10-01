Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

