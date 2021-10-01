Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $38,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,189,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $173.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.15. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $131.32 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.