Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 327.2% from the August 31st total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,088,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VMBS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $54.27.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.