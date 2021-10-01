Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VCSH stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,523,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

