Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 717,102 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after acquiring an additional 502,900 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,871,000 after acquiring an additional 259,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

