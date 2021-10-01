Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$76.49 and last traded at C$76.51. 68,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 76,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.79.

