VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in September

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VACNY opened at $41.54 on Friday. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VAT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

