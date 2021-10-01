Vega Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.42 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.25 or 0.00038564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $30.00 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

