Veil Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Veil has a market cap of $1.29 million and $310.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,409.64 or 0.99985028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00078776 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00366228 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.46 or 0.00682156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00228686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001553 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.