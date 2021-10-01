Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Trading Down 2.3%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Velan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

