Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $937.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report sales of $937.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $946.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $929.40 million. Ventas posted sales of $918.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $56.12. 68,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ventas by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

