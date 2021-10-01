VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

VER has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.29.

VER stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

