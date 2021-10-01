Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post sales of $218.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.10 million and the lowest is $217.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $872.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -165.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

