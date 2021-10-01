Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $44.95. 3,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,929. Verint Systems has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -165.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

