Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

