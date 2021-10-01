Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63. 106,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,321,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

