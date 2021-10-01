Vertcoin Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $32.25 million and approximately $523,569.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.33 or 0.06938277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00350328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.01143533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00112832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.05 or 0.00534241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.00 or 0.00475730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00295410 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,026,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

