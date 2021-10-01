ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,432 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. 28,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,679,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

