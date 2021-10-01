Vidya One Day Volume Reaches $145,477.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $6.09 million and $145,477.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00116479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00200047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

