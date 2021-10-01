Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VWE. Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 10.22. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 8.88 and a one year high of 13.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

