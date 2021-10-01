Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.11 by -0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VWE traded down 0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,859. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VWE. Cowen assumed coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. began coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

