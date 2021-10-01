Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.11 by -0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of VWE traded down 0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,859. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.22.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
