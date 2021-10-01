Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.