Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.
NYSE:VIPS opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
