VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,495,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01. VirExit Technologies has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.12.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

