Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIST. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

