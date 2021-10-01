Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

