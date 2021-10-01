Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE VVNT opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

