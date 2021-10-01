Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Up 1.7%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.60 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.43). 284,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 887,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.41).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.