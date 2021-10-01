Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on VOYA. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

