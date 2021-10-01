W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.83.

WPC stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

