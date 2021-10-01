Wade G W & Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVX traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $103.84. 591,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

