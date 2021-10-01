Wade G W & Inc. Buys 7,026 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,394,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 225,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.