Wade G W & Inc. Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,599. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.