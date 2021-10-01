Wade G W & Inc. Has $33.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

