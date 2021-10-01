Wade G W & Inc. Has $44.86 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,920,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. 946,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

