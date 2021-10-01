Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,329 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $34,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $201,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 141,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $45,227,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.05 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

