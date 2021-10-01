Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €69.17 ($81.37).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €60.55 ($71.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €47.02 ($55.32) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.61.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

