Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €69.17 ($81.37).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €60.55 ($71.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €47.02 ($55.32) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.61.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.