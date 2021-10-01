Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

