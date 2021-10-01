Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.61

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $353,939.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00106587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00148595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.19 or 1.00023696 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.50 or 0.06780011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

