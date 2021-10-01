Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.82.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

