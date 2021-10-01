Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $143.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after buying an additional 255,696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

