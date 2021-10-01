Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WFC. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

