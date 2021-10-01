Wells Fargo & Company Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $64.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

