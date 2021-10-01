Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

