Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

