William Lewis Sells 96,614 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INSM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,114. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

