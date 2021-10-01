William T. Montone Sells 4,140 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $102.35 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $110.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.