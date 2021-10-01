Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $288.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,676. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $192.44 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.18.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 80.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.